Dogs Help Ease Holiday Travel Stress At Sacramento International Airport

December 23, 2016 9:50 AM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento International Airport is offering a unique way for travelers to get from Point A to Point B with as little stress as possible.

You don’t have to remove your shoes for the four-legged friends at the airport or even tip them, but they will take a hearty holiday greeting. Or just a head rub.

“I just love the interactions, you just learn so much from people and it just puts a smile on their face, especially some that are very afraid to fly,” said therapy dog owner Jennifer Baer-Riedhart. “They’re almost in tears and they see these guys and they just melt away.”

The four-legged guys have been called in to help passengers relax at Sacramento International and get into the holiday spirit.

