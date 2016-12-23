Brother: Star Wars Actress Carrie Fisher Stable After Medical Emergency

3:50 p.m. UPDATE: (CBS13/AP) — Carrie Fisher is in stable condition after suffering a medical emergency aboard a flight Friday.

Her brother, Todd Fisher, told The Associated Press that she was “out of emergency” and stabilized at a Los Angeles hospital Friday afternoon. He said he could not discuss any other details about what happened.

The “Star Wars” star suffered medical trouble during a flight from London and was treated by paramedics immediately upon landing in Los Angeles around noon Friday, according to reports citing anonymous sources. Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.

Meanwhile cast members are sending good thoughts.

as if 2016 couldn't get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

Sending love and well wishes to 'our Princess' @carrieffisher. The Force is strong with you… #YubNub x pic.twitter.com/TP1Z0msUjO — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) December 23, 2016

Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016

Fisher’s publicists and representatives for her mother, Debbie Reynolds, and her daughter, Billie Lourd, did not immediately return calls from the AP.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said paramedics administered advanced life-saving care to a patient at Los Angeles International Airport Friday and transported the person to a nearby hospital. He did not identify the patient as Fisher.

The actress and author is considered a member of Hollywood royalty – her parents are Debbie Reynolds and the late singer Eddie Fisher.

Catapulted to stardom as Princess Leia in 1977’s “Star Wars,” Carrie Fisher reprised the role as the tough-as-nails leader of a galactic rebellion in three sequels, including last year’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Fisher is best known for her portrayal of Leia, but she is also an accomplished writer known for no-holds-barred accounts of her struggles with addiction and mental illness.

Her thinly veiled autobiography “Postcards from the Edge” was adapted into a 1987 film version starring Shirley MacLaine and Meryl Streep. She transformed her one-woman show “Wishful Drinking,” which played on Broadway and was filmed for HBO, was also turned into a book.

She has recently been promoting her latest book, “The Princess Diarist,” in which she reveals that she and co-star Harrison Ford had an affair on the set of “Star Wars.”

—-

LOS ANGELES (CBS13) — Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has been hospitalized after a ‘cardiac episode’, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

Fisher is best known for her role as Princess Leia Organa in the Star Wars series later named general in “The Force Awakens.”

Fisher is the daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds. The 60-year-old actress made her film debut in 1975 in “Shampoo” with Warren Beatty. Her big break came in 1977 hit Star Wars.

Fisher has reprised the role of Princess Leia in “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Return of the Jedi,” and most recently in 2015’s “The Force Awakens.” She’s expected to be in Star Wars Episode VIII, slated for a 2017 release.

She appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last month with her French bulldog Gary