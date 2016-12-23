Sierra Nevada Brewing Donates $2 Million To UC Davis Beer Brewing Program

December 23, 2016 11:12 AM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The beer brewing program at the University of California, Davis has received some holiday cheer in the form of a $2 million gift from the Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Sierra Nevada’s founder Ken Grossman and his wife, Katie Gosner, announced the gift Thursday for the campus’ brewing science program.

UC Davis said in a statement that the gift establishes an endowment for a full-time brewing position for the program, which is part of the school’s Department of Food Science and Technology.

The UC Davis program offers courses in the science and engineering of brewing beer and running a brewery operation.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. was founded in 1980 and produces some of America’s best-known craft beers. It has breweries in Chico, California and Mills River, North Carolina.

 

