Starbucks To Offer Free Drinks For 10 Days

December 23, 2016 7:27 AM
SACRAMENTO (AP) – Starbucks aims to drum up holiday sales with promises of free espresso drinks this season – as long as you’re in the right store.

Starting Friday, select Starbucks stores will host 1,000 Pop Up Cheer Parties over 10 days, where customers can enjoy free tall handcrafted espresso beverages, from mochas to chestnut praline lattes.

The event will be held at 100 Starbucks stores in the U.S. per day, from 1-2 p.m. over 10 days. The locations will change daily and will be listed on the coffee chain’s website and Twitter with the hashtags #FindCheer #10daysofcheer.

Customers also can visit participating Starbucks stores to receive a “cheer card” that will provide discounts on beverages, lunch items and other items for the “10 Days of Cheer” promotion.

The two locations in the Sacramento area that are participating on the first day of the promotion are in Elk Grove, on Laguna Boulevard and in East Sacramento on the corner of 38th and J streets.

