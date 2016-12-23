Terri Horman Arrested for Third Time in 2016

December 23, 2016 9:43 PM
Filed Under: Terri Horman

BELVEDERE (CBS13) — Belvedere Police arrested Terri Horman Friday for possessing a stolen vehicle, according to Marin County booking records.

Horman has made national headlines since 2010 when her stepson disappeared in Oregon and was never found. Horman was the last person to see 7-year-old Kyron Horman alive but was never officially named a suspect in the case.

Horman, whose legal name is Terri Moulton, was arrested by police Friday after she was spotted in a stolen vehicle. She was booked into the Marin County Jail where she posted a $25,000 bail and was released.

Horman was previously arrested twice in the Sacramento region for gun theft and domestic violence charges.

In 2015 it was reported that Horman left the Oregon area and moved to northern California.

Horman will be in court on the stolen vehicle charge in Marin County on January 10th.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Michael Merrifield-Forsstrom says:
    December 24, 2016 at 12:19 am

    This article says Terri’s legal name is Terri Moulton. Was she allowed to change it in California? She tried to change it in Oregon but was denied because she is the only person of interest in a criminal case.

    Reply | Report comment |

