Top 10 CBS Sacramento Stories In April 2016

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It's been a long and crazy year, and since it's almost over, that means it's time to look back at what's made this year special, and what's made it a year we'd like to forget.

A heroic act helped a California Highway Patrol officer in need, while April also marked the deaths of WWE superstar Chyna and legendary musician Prince.

A heroic act helped a California Highway Patrol officer in need, while April also marked the deaths of WWE superstar Chyna and legendary musician Prince.

10. Man In Suspicious Vehicle At California State Capitol In Custody

A man parked near the Capitol with messages written on his car and something running from his gas tank to the trunk.

9. Legendary Musician Prince Has Died

Pop superstar Prince, widely acclaimed as one of the most inventive and influential musicians of his era with hits including “Little Red Corvette,” ”Let’s Go Crazy” and “When Doves Cry,” was found dead at his home in suburban Minneapolis, according to his publicist. He was 57.

8. Man Facing Charge Of Raping 3-Year-Old Skips Court Date

The Othello Police Department says Juan Hernandez Zuniga was arrested back in November 2015 on accusations he raped a three-year-old girl. He was booked into jail but later bailed out.

7. 16-Year-Old Arrested In Lodi Crash That Killed Lyft Driver, Passenger

The crash happened at the intersection of Lodi and Pleasant Avenues. Lodi police investigators say a Nissan Altima heading north blew through the stop sign at the intersection and crashed into a car heading east.

6. Vacaville Residents Notice Typo On Brand New Freeway Sign

When you see it …

5. CHP: Officer Involved In Hit-And-Run, Suspect Arrested

California Highway Patrol officer Michael Ericson was struck by a suspect who stole a vehicle from the Across The Top project. A firefighter driving by saw Ericson and was able to help him before paramedics arrived.

4. WWE Superstar Chyna Dies At 45

Redondo Beach Police say they received a 911 call from a friend of Joanie Lauer, stage name Chyna, who went over to check on her. The friend said Lauer hadn’t responded to phone calls in recent days.

Police declared her dead at the scene.

3. Two Children Hit And Killed By Pickup Truck In Auburn Crash

A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after striking and killing two teens along Highway 49 in Auburn

2. 50-Year Study Finds Spanking Doesn’t Work

A five-decade study published in the Journal of Family Psychology reveals spanking doesn’t make kids behave better right away, and it often leads to worse behavior in the long run.

Researchers also found children who are spanked are more likely to be aggressive and antisocial.

1. Abortion Activist: Planned Parenthood Videos Caused Raid At His Home

Agents seized all video footage from his apartment, along with his personal information, David Daleiden said in a Facebook post. Daleiden, the founder of a group called the Center for Medical Progress, said agents left behind documents that he contends implicate Planned Parenthood in illegal behavior related to the handling of fetal tissue.