Top 10 CBS Sacramento Stories In February 2016

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s been a long and crazy year, and since it’s almost over, that means it’s time to look back at what’s made this year special, and what’s made it a year we’d like to forget.

The Raiders moving to Sacramento? That’s about as likely as a California Highway Patrol helicopter being called in to chase down an escaped unicorn, except that actually happened.

10. UOP Student Who Worked With Community Leaders Accused Of Raping Unconscious Woman

Stockton Police say on Dec. 8, Rudy forcibly raped a female student off campus at an apartment complex on Pershing Avenue when she was unconscious.

9. CHP: Person Dies After Fight At Sacramento DMV Office Parking Lot

A fight outside the Broadway California Department of Motor Vehicles office came to a deadly end.

8. CHP Helicopter Tracks Down Escaped Unicorn Near Madera

What happens when a guest leaves a children’s party tries to leave early? It gets rounded up—twice in this case. This was our top unicorn-based story of the year.

7. Suspect’s Mother Says Teen Didn’t Murder Grant High School Football Player

One of our top stories from 2015 was the death of Grant High School football player J.J. Clavo. Police were able to make an arrest in the case this year.

6. Friends Mourn Citrus Heights Woman Found Dead In Las Vegas Hotel Laundry Chute

A Citrus Heights woman was found dead in the laundry chute of a Las Vegas hotel. An investigation later found she was not the victim of foul play.

5. Do Not Set Your iPhone’s Date To Jan. 1, 1970

Tricksters took advantage of a bug in the iPhone’s operating system that would lock up phones. They pitched it as an Easter egg that would put your phone into a retro mode. Oh UNIX!

4. Deadly Sacramento Hit-And-Run Crash Brings Violent End To Valentine’s Day Date

They were on a Valentine’s Day double date and driving home with two friends from dinner and a movie when their car was hit.

“All of a sudden we started sliding and we started flipping after that. once we stopped he called his girlfriend and she answers, so I call mine and no answer, just nothing.”

3. Raiders Owner Mark Davis Talks Sacramento

Before Las Vegas, there was a slim window when Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis was talking Sacramento. That didn’t happen, and the Raiders’ future is still up in the air.

2. Proposed Bill Would Help Servers To Set Limits On Customers’ Alcohol Consumption

New legislation was being served up at bars statewide that would make it mandatory for anyone who serves alcohol to take a course to help identify customers who may be drinking too much and intervene.

The bill passed the legislature, but was vetoed by Gov. Jerry Brown in March.

1. WATCH: Video Surfaces Of Alleged Fight Club At Grass Valley High School

The violent fights allegedly happened in a baseball clubhouse at Nevada Union High School. They reportedly happened during school hours, but school officials say they only learned about them when a parent showed them a video.