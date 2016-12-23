Top 10 CBS Sacramento Stories In March 2016

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s been a long and crazy year, and since it’s almost over, that means it’s time to look back at what’s made this year special, and what’s made it a year we’d like to forget.

Drugs and death seemed to dominate the headlines in March, but a possible change to a popular area code and a matter-of-fact response to a stupid question helped liven things up a little.

10. Grass Valley Murder Suspect Arrested After Chase Spanning 3 Counties 

It started in Grass Valley, where Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a homicide at a home on the 10000 block of Banner View Drive. A body was found inside the home and deputies determined that the person was murdered.

A suspect was soon identified and a deputy on patrol spotted the suspect’s car, sparking a pursuit that spanned three counties.

9. WATCH: Baylor Player’s Response To Reporter’s Question Goes Viral 

Fundamentals are key.

When a reporter asked how Baylor got rebounded in an NCAA Tournament game against Yale, Taurean Prince had a priceless answer.

8. Babysitter Arrested On Suspicion Of Abusing 13-Month-Old 

The 20-year-old babysitter was accused of abusing a 13-month old in her care.

7. Pizza Rock Hires Sacramento Homeless Man Who Refused To Beg For Money 

We first brought you the story of a man who was too proud to bed. Instead, he handed out his resume in hopes of finding a job.

Well, after our story aired, one local business reached out and gave him the job he was looking for.

6. Driver Charged With DUI Manslaughter In Olivehurst Flooding Death 

5. Woman Dies After Car Drives Into Flooded Area Near Olivehurst 

 

The California Highway Patrol says 55-year-old Neng Yang of Sacramento was arrested for felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after driving through a road closure and into a flooded area, killing the passenger he left behidn.

4. Mom Distraught After Toddler Shot In South Sacramento 

Tragedy struck inside a South Sacramento home when investigators say a 2-year-old girl found a gun and somehow shot herself in the head. We spoke with the child’s mother.

3. Seventh Person Dies After Ingesting Laced Pills 

Counterfeit drugs in the Sacramento area resulted in more than a half-dozen overdoses when people thought they were taking one drug, but instead ended up with a more powerful one.

We spoke with a mother of one of the victims.

“I wouldn’t wish this on no one. No one should have to go through something like this,” she said. “It has to stop. It stops here with my son.”

2. Is It The End Of The Line For The 916 Area Code In Sacramento? 

Once again, the 916 area code finds itself running short, and the California Public Utilities Commission is considering a new code to be introduced sometime in 2018.

1. Police: Dog Found Raped, Hanging From Tree 

There’s sick. There’s wrong. Then there’s this.

