Democrats Say Closing Trump Charity Not Enough

December 24, 2016 7:05 PM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Democratic National Committee is criticizing President-elect Donald Trump for not doing more to address potential conflicts of interest as he prepares to assume the presidency.

Trump said Saturday that he will dissolve the Donald J. Trump Foundation amid efforts to eliminate any conflicts of interest.

In a response, the Democratic National Committee is dismissing Trump’s move as “a wilted fig leaf to cover up his remaining conflicts of interest and his pitiful record of charitable giving.”

The statement from Democratic Party spokesman Eric Walker also says that closing a charity “is no substitute for divesting from his for-profit business and putting the assets in a blind trust.” The party says doing that is “the only way to guarantee separation between the Trump administration and the Trump business.”

