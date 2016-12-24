Joey Boots of “The Howard Stern Show” Found Dead At Home

December 24, 2016 9:29 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — A popular member of “The Howard Stern Show” known to fans as Joey Boots has been found dead in his New York apartment. Joseph Bassolino was 49.

Police say Bassolino was unresponsive when emergency workers arrived at his home in the Bronx on Friday night.

A police spokesman who declined to give his full name says it appeared Bassolino died of natural causes.

Joey Boots gained fame on Stern’s talk show for his photobombing and other antics.

Those connected to the show paid tributes on social media to the man who popularized the phrase “Baba Booey” on the air.

Stern tweeted “Tribute to the one and only Joey B in the new year. He will be missed.”

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia