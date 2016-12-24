Vacaville, Solano County Fire Departments Recover Body From SID Canal

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities have recovered the body of a male victim from the SID Canal in Vacaville, where a male victim drowned Saturday morning.
Around 7 a.m., officers responded to the scene just behind a neighborhood on Presimine Circle, where residents had reported hearing a man in the water screaming for help.
Fire department personnel did not make contact with the man before he sank beneath the surface. Sonar, boats and
Crews from Solano County OES then began search and recovery efforts, which continued until after 2 p.m., when the body was recovered by a dive team.
