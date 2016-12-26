WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

2 Killed After Single-Engine Plane Crashes In Central California

December 26, 2016 3:43 PM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Fresno fire officials say two people died after the single-engine airplane they were in crashed shortly after taking off.

The Fresno Bee reports the plane had taken off Monday from Sierra Sky Park Airport when it crashed at the edge of a pond north of there.

The Fresno Fire Department confirmed the two people on board the plane died.

Krystal Kerkezian tells the newspaper she was in her backyard and saw the plane take off, make a hard right turn and plunge directly into the water.

