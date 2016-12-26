Burglar Breaks Into South Sacramento Home, Stabs Resident During Confrontation

December 26, 2016 11:37 AM
Filed Under: South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies say a south Sacramento resident was stabbed multiple times by a burglar.

The incident happened a little before 9 a.m. Monday. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to the 4900 block of I Parkway scene and found a 52-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Detectives believe a suspect go in through a back window of the man’s house. Hearing the noise, the man went to investigate and was soon confronted by a suspect armed with a screwdriver. During the fight, the resident was stabbed.

The suspect, only described as a man in his 20s, took off towards Center Parkway on a BMX bicycle.

Medics took the resident to the hospital. He’s being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call detectives at (916) 874-5115.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia