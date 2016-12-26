Detectives Investigating Deadly Shooting In South Sacramento

December 26, 2016 8:52 AM
Filed Under: Homicide, shooting, South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating a shooting in south Sacramento that left one person dead.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting just before 4 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. According to sheriff’s deputies, one person suffered fatal injuries as a result of the shooting.

Homicide detectives are at the scene investigating. Few other details about the incident have been released.

This story is developing, check back later for the latest on this story.

