Detectives Investigating Deadly Shooting In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating a shooting in south Sacramento that left one person dead.
Deputies responded to reports of a shooting just before 4 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. According to sheriff’s deputies, one person suffered fatal injuries as a result of the shooting.
Homicide detectives are at the scene investigating. Few other details about the incident have been released.
