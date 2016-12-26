Going For Four; The Grant Napear Show – 12/26/16

December 26, 2016 6:33 PM
HOUR 1:

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 24: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders is helped off the field after injuring his right leg during their NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on December 24, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

 (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Grant & Doug open the show with discussion on Derek Carr’s injury and how that effects the Raiders playoff chances. They also discuss the Sacramento Kings’ three game win streak and their match up against the Philadelphia 76ers. They also spend some time discussing when it’s acceptable to start talking playoffs for the Kings.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - DECEMBER 21: Ty Lawson #10 of the Sacramento Kings handles the ball during the game against the Utah Jazz on December 21, 2016 at EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

Grant & Doug continue their preview of the Kings and 76ers tonight. They also break down the NBA action on Christmas day including the Warriors vs Cavaliers bout. Editor & Chief of Silver & Black Pride, Levi Damien, joins Grant & Doug to discuss Derek Carr’s injuries and Matt McGloins’ chances to help the Raiders come the playoffs. Finally, more Kings talk to end the hour.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

Listen to the Levi Damien interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

Jahlil Okafor #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks to pass during a preseason game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on October 21, 2016 in Miami, Florida.Voice of the Philadelphia 76ers, Marc Zumoff, joins Grant & Doug to give a Philly perspective on tonight’s Kings vs 76ers battle in Sacramento. Then, Grant & Doug talk the progression of Ty Lawson and potential trades the Kings could make. Finally, they wrap up the show with Doug’s take on proper pre-game mindsets in the NBA.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

Listen to the Marc Zumoff interview here:

