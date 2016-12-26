HOUR 1:

Grant & Doug open the show with discussion on Derek Carr’s injury and how that effects the Raiders playoff chances. They also discuss the Sacramento Kings’ three game win streak and their match up against the Philadelphia 76ers. They also spend some time discussing when it’s acceptable to start talking playoffs for the Kings.

HOUR 2:

Grant & Doug continue their preview of the Kings and 76ers tonight. They also break down the NBA action on Christmas day including the Warriors vs Cavaliers bout. Editor & Chief of Silver & Black Pride, Levi Damien, joins Grant & Doug to discuss Derek Carr’s injuries and Matt McGloins’ chances to help the Raiders come the playoffs. Finally, more Kings talk to end the hour.

HOUR 3:

Voice of the Philadelphia 76ers, Marc Zumoff, joins Grant & Doug to give a Philly perspective on tonight’s Kings vs 76ers battle in Sacramento. Then, Grant & Doug talk the progression of Ty Lawson and potential trades the Kings could make. Finally, they wrap up the show with Doug’s take on proper pre-game mindsets in the NBA.

