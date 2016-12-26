Man Stabbed, Killed Inside NorCal Target On Christmas Eve; 2 Jailed

December 26, 2016 12:28 PM
Filed Under: Hayward, Target

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Northern California man was stabbed to death inside a Target store on Christmas Eve after an altercation with two other men.

Police in Hayward said in a statement Monday that the pair were arrested on suspicion of homicide and are in jail awaiting formal charges.

Witnesses told investigators that the three men got into an altercation before the attack Saturday night at the store. The 36-year-old victim was taken to hospital, where he died.

Officers arrested the suspects, both in their 20s, nearby soon after the stabbing.

The suspects and the victim are all residents of this San Francisco Bay Area city, but their names haven’t been released yet.

