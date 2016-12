49ers Opponent Profile: Seahawks Still Have Shot At First-Round Playoff ByeWhen the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the game will mean little to the 49ers. With a 2-13 record, San Francisco is playing for pride only. As for the Seahawks, they still have a chance to clinch a first-round playoff bye if they beat the 49ers and two other teams lose. However, both those other teams play either at the same time or after these bitter NFC West rivals face each other.