Police: Woman Escapes Attempted Kidnapping In Stockton

December 26, 2016 9:38 AM
Filed Under: stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A woman escaped an attempted kidnapping late Christmas night, Stockton police say.

The scene was near Grant and Channel Streets. According to the Stockton Police Department, a woman was walking in the area when, a little after 11:30 p.m., a man approached her.

She says the man told her to get in his car or he would kill her. He then grabbed her and tried to drag her inside.

The woman struggled and was soon able to get away.

Police say the suspect took off in a red, 90s-model Toyota Celica. The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

 

 

