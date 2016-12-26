Shoppers Hit The Mall For Day After Christmas Deals

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Malls, markets and stores were all packed Monday with people either exchanging a gift – or buying what they really wanted.

The day after Christmas is the second busiest shopping day of the year. The National Retail Federation polled people before Christmas and found 48 percent planned to shop for deals in store; 44 percent planned to shop online.

About a third of those polled didn’t plan on shopping post-Christmas.

Shoppers came out early looking to score a deal.

“That’s why we’re out here, to get things for 50% off,” said Tom Martignetti while shopping at Home Depot.

Martignetti made his yearly stop to Home Depot to add to his outdoor Christmas decorations

“It is a smart thing to do. Been setting up our house for the last 10 to 15 years,” Martignetti said. “We get something new every year, but we get it the day after Christmas.”

At Arden Fair Mall, shoppers were on a mission to find the best deal they can for a few last-minute gifts.

“The pressure is off,” said shopper Alex Collins. “Most of the gifts are bought for those who put pressure on you – the kids, the wives. So now it is relaxing. You can take your time.”

Dr. Anthony Wallace planned to stop at about ten stores today.

“I am surprised; it isn’t as crowded as I thought it would be,” Wallace said.

He didn’t have anything particular in mind, but he was hopeful he would find a deal.

“Usually you can get some things you wanted to get before Christmas,” Wallace said. “I feel good that I am going to go home with things I need.”

The National Retail Federation estimates about 10 percent of holiday purchases get returned. The rate is about triple for online orders.