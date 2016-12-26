‘Tis the Season for Post Holiday Thefts

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Christmas for you and your family may have come and gone, but the holiday stealing season is just getting started.

Criminals cruise neighborhoods looking for the perfect time to strike, according to police.

“We’re not putting any big boxes or anything that’s going to attract attention,” said Tony Maldonado, a Sacramento resident.

Thieves are street shopping for your gifts, but people like Maldonado are trying to stay one step ahead.

“Don’t put anything out that will attract somebody and give them a reason to believe that there is something to take,” said Maldonado.

He breaks down any boxes to conceal what they are. Security experts say those few extra seconds of thinking ahead can protect your home.

“We all get real busy and that’s the time that the bad people get real busy too,” said Dave Ebert with Paladin Security.

Ebert is a sergeant with the private security company. He says people tend to forget the little things around the holidays.

“They’ll forget to lock their doors or put their garage doors down,” said Ebert.

The slip in security can create opportunities for the crooks.

According to an FBI report, home burglaries in many cities peak in the two weeks following Christmas.

“You’ve got to try and prevent the theft in the first place if at all possible,” said Ross Hendrix. The head of the Del Paso Heights Community Association. .

Hendrix says to try and put yourself in the thieves shoes.

“Go around and think like a criminal, you know, where are my weak points,” said Hendrix.

He says the best line of defense may be the people living next door and across the street.

“It’s always good to know your neighbors,” said Hendrix, “keep an eye on their place and vice versa.”