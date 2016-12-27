Car Slams Into Residence After Fleeing Yolo County Deputies

WINTERS (CBS13) — Deputies chased a Toyota sedan with two occupants through rural Yolo County early Tuesday morning.
The pursuit ended just before 4:30 a.m. when the vehicle slammed into a residential structure in The Villas At El Rio in Winters. Video from the scene of the crash showed significant damage to the exterior wall of the building and airbags of the vehicle deployed.
Sheriff’s deputies were searching for the two occupants of the vehicle who fled the scene. Deputies set up a perimeter in the area.
