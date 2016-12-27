Fire Closes Popular Sacramento Bakery Shortly After Land Park Move

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A popular bakery is shut down, following a fire right before Christmas.

The fire damaged part of Spinner’s Cinnamon Rolls in Sacramento on Thursday — just over a month after the bakery reopened.

The business doors have been shut for Larry and Sandy Taing since then.

“This makes me sick,” said Larry Taing, looking at the damage from Thursday’s fire.

It was the last thing Taing would ever expect to have happened to his bakery, just six weeks after it reopened at its new location in Land Park.

“We don’t have any power, so we can’t do any business,” Taing said.

Spinner’s has been shut down for the past five days – Taing rented out a generator for ten-thousand dollars, just so he could keep his goods from spoiling.

“We lost a lot on both sides.”

The fire knocked down power to the bakery and to the gas station, which are both owned by the Taing family.

Customers came to visit Taing on Tuesday, to offer their support. They say Spinner’s is best known for its homemade cinnamon rolls.

“Its kind of unfortunate that it happened near the holidays and the New Year,” said one customer.

Jonathan Toole is a loyal customer of Spinner’s. Stopping by the bakery is part of his daily routine.

“I stop by at least once or twice a day, usually twice,” Toole added.

Spinner’s first opened up at the downtown plaza, but relocated to Land Park almost two years ago as the Golden 1 Center construction was underway.

Spinner’s remained closed until this November, and for the bakery to be shut down again because of the fire is devastating to Taing.

“It makes me crazy.”

Now it’s a waiting game for Taing, who has no other option but to wait for his insurance company’s next steps.

Taing says he has lost significant holiday business, calling about two-hundred customers on Christmas Eve to cancel their orders.

The Sacramento Fire Department is investigating whether the fire was intentionally set.