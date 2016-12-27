Grass Valley Man, 35, Shot And Killed By Deputies

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies in Nevada County say they were forced to fire on a man who confronted them armed with a firearm.
The scene was along the 13000 block of Brookview Drive, southeast of Grass Valley. According to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene a little after 3 a.m. Tuesday after a reported disturbance.
Authorities were told that a drunken man had physically assaulted his own mother.
Deputies say that within minutes of getting to the scene, a man armed with a firearm confronted them. The deputies soon shot and killed the man.
The man has been identified as 35-year-old Grass Valley resident Dustin Kirk.
Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave, per usual policy following an officer-involved shooting. The sheriff’s department will be investigating the incident along with the district attorney and California Department of Justice.