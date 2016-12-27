Keep On Rolling; The Drive – 12/27/16

December 27, 2016 9:14 AM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Derek Carr, Detroit Lions, George Karl, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings, Samsung

HOUR 1:

SACRAMENTO, CA - DECEMBER 26: Ty Lawson #10 of the Sacramento Kings shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the game on December 26, 2016 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Damien Barling & Jason Ross have jumped to the mornings to help out Kayte Christensen on The Drive. They open the show with some football talk before Morning Brew featuring the Dallas Cowboys, LeBron James, and the Sacramento Kings on a four game win streak. Then, the gang spend extended time breaking down the Kings’ win over the 76ers last night. Finally, some talk on George Karl’s book.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 24: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders lays on the field after injuring his right leg during their NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on December 24, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Damien, Jason, and Kayte continue the conversation on George Karl before 4 Down Territory featuring the Cavs vs. Warriors, the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, the San Francisco 49ers, and NFL injuries. Then, the gang continues their conversation on the Oakland Raiders injuries and the Sacramento Kings win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 26: Marvin Jones #11 of the Detroit Lions and Orlando Scandrick #32 of the Dallas Cowboys go up for a pass during the first half at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk joins The Drive to talk all the latest in the NFL including the injury to Derek Carr, the Detroit Lions playoff chances, and head coaching jobs. Then, Damien, Jason, and Kayte discuss ownership around the NFL and how it relates to Colin Kaepernick. Finally, some breaking news with Rex Ryan being fired by the Buffalo Bills to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

Listen to the Mike Florio interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia