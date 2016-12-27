HOUR 1:
Damien Barling & Jason Ross have jumped to the mornings to help out Kayte Christensen on The Drive. They open the show with some football talk before Morning Brew featuring the Dallas Cowboys, LeBron James, and the Sacramento Kings on a four game win streak. Then, the gang spend extended time breaking down the Kings’ win over the 76ers last night. Finally, some talk on George Karl’s book.
HOUR 2:
Damien, Jason, and Kayte continue the conversation on George Karl before 4 Down Territory featuring the Cavs vs. Warriors, the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, the San Francisco 49ers, and NFL injuries. Then, the gang continues their conversation on the Oakland Raiders injuries and the Sacramento Kings win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
HOUR 3:
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk joins The Drive to talk all the latest in the NFL including the injury to Derek Carr, the Detroit Lions playoff chances, and head coaching jobs. Then, Damien, Jason, and Kayte discuss ownership around the NFL and how it relates to Colin Kaepernick. Finally, some breaking news with Rex Ryan being fired by the Buffalo Bills to end the show.
