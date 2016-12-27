YEAR IN REVIEW: CBS13's Most Read | Sports 1140 KHTK's Most Read | CBS13's Most-Viewed Videos

Man Accused Of Killing Mother With Baseball Bat On Christmas

December 27, 2016 6:51 PM

GILROY, Calif. (AP) – A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of hitting his 70-year-old mother with a baseball bat and killing her on Christmas morning.

The San Francisco Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2hLLCZS ) says sheriff’s deputies responded to a home near Gilroy Sunday and found Claudia Salewske suffering from head injuries. She died several hours later at a hospital.

Her son, 39-year-old Matthew Salewske, was later arrested on suspicion of murder. He was being held without bail Tuesday.

Santa Clara County investigators say they don’t have a motive for the attack.

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

