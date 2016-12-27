Sacramento’s Ice Blocks Project Ready To Restart After Devastating Fire

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Construction at the site of a historic ice blocks factory is underway in Midtown after a fire destroyed it last year.

The historic Crystal Ice and Cold Storage Building was a well-known staple to the R Street corridor. Arson Investigators could never pin point a cause of the fire, but many remain skeptical.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if somebody set fire to it because it was just abandon and people were just hanging out there, but I think it’s good to see things happening there instead of walking by and seeing something that’s broken down,” said Chayla Gustin of Sacramento.

The revitalization of the industrial corridor included the historic building, but with that out of the way, developers had to reconstruct and change the configuration of the whole block.

It’s the area just off of R and 16th streets.

“I think for the amount of damage that fire caused, I think they’ve actually moved really quickly on it,” said a woman who lives around the corner.

There’s only minimal concrete surrounding the block with rebar, but many already like what they see.

“This whole area was kind of a blight on the whole city for the past 50 years, so this is definitely a lot of progress. It’s exciting,” she said.

It will now be home to businesses and office space, shops on the ground floor and a 12-foot wide pedestrian plaza.

The three-block long design is based on the historic industrial look of the R Street corridor — and will also include housing.

“It’s good that they’re revitalizing, especially downtown with the new arena, there’s a lot of new activity coming. So I think it’s good,” said Aaron Gustin of Sacramento.

Businesses will each have a unique store front. The developer hopes it will be a lively and varied retail experience.