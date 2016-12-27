South Sacramento Resident Stabbed Multiple Times While Confronting Intruder

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies are searching for a man who stabbed a person multiple times with a screwdriver after a burglary gone bad.

It was an unwelcoming scene so many neighbors woke up to on I Parkway in south Sacramento.

“Somebody broke into our neighbors’ (house) and got stabbed,” said Andrea Croom, who lives nearby.

She said her neighbor went door to door this morning begging for help. They slept through the commotion, but showed us the trail of blood left behind.

“He’s a nice man and he’s been a good neighbor,” she said.

Deputies said the 52-year-old man was stabbed multiple times after confronting an intruder. They say the suspect came through the back window and attacked.

“That’s crazy. That could’ve been my brother earlier. It could’ve been anybody,” said one man.

He preferred us not to show his face on camera, but said they saw a young man passing through earlier that morning that looked up to no good.

“That ain’t no holiday spirit right there. That’s some evil,” he said.

Investigators haven’t released many details, but some fear the motive.

“If you think about it, that’s the perfect time to do it. Everybody just got gifts,” he said.

The suspect got away leaving people around here in shock.

“Usually it’s pretty quiet in this neighborhood and police patrol the area,” said John Posas who has lived around the corner for years. “For somebody to invade our privacy is not right I think.”

The suspect fled the scene on a BMX bike. He was described as a white or Hispanic male in his 20’s, wearing a black beanie and a black jacket. The suspect fled towards Center Parkway.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Crime Alert at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at http://www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).