KHTK Sports 1140’s Top 10 Stories Of 2016

With all the celebrity deaths, tragedies, weird trends, and the election….2016 concluded to be an interesting year – to say the least – and it didn’t stop there. This year was also a crazy one for sports fans, and we wanted to remind you of all the things you may, or may not, have wanted to remember about 2016. Here are Sports 1140’s top SPORTS stories of 2016. Enjoy🙂
- Singer Take Knee During National Anthem – The day after the first Kings’ preseason game, the buzz was all about what happened before the first play. Singer Leah Tysse took the microphone to sing the national anthem, then she took a knee – and took the audience by surprise.
- VIDEO: Angel Pagan Body Slams Fan Who Ran Onto Field – Back in September, Giants left fielder Angel Pagan body-slammed a male fan who ran onto the field into the outfield grass at AT&T Park during the fourth inning in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- Raiders Owner Mark Davis Talks Sacramento – Raiders owner Mark Davis says he has talked about a Sacramento Raiders stadium, but beyond that he won’t offer specifics.
- Turlock Eatery Removes Colin Kaepernick-Inspired Item From Menu – After Kapernick’s controversial kneel during the National Anthem back in August, a hot dog establishment in Turlock, where Kaepernick grew up, removed all of his signs – and his signature hot dog – from their menu on Saturday.
- Sacramento Kings PG Darren Collison Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge – Back in May, Sacramento Kings point guard Darren Collison was arrested on a domestic violence charge.
- Chad Mendes On The Drive With Dave, Kayte & Nate – Back in July, UFC’s Chad Mendes visited The Drive to share his side of the story after his recent suspension for violating the drug policy.
- WATCH: Baylor Player’s Response To Reporter’s Question Goes Viral – A reporter asked Baylor player Taurean Prince how his team was outrebounded by Yale…and he got a very straight-forward response.
- WATCH: Oakland Raiders Player Asks Aly Raisman Out On Date – Raisman says at the end of the video that Underwood is “pretty cute” and she would go on a date with him.
- Son Of Sacramento Kings General Manager Vlade Divac Arrested For DUI – Back in January, The son of the Sacramento Kings general manager was arrested on Thursday morning on a driving under the influence charge.
- Sacramento Product Shaq Thompson Heads To Super Bowl In Rookie Season – Grant High School graduate Shaq Thompson and his Carolina Panthers headed to the Super Bowl earlier this year.
