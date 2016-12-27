Star Wars Cast, Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Carrie Fisher

Reactions to Tuesday’s death of Carrie Fisher:
— “Carrie was one-of-a-kind.brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely…My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.” — Harrison Ford, in a statement.
— “Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved. In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess — feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think.” — George Lucas, in a statement.
— “Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally.” — Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Company, in a statement.
— “She was a beautiful spirit and a light that has dimmed too soon. … What a sad way to end the year.” — SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, in a statement.
