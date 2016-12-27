Study: Pot Legalization Changes Teens’ Perspective On Marijuana

DAVIS (CBS13) — There is a change in how Americans views pot and that change is impacting teenagers, which may result in more teens using marijuana. That according to a new study co-authored by Dr. Magdalena Cerda, associate professor in emergency medicine at UC Davis and professor Deborah Hasin of Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health. The study was published on Tuesday in the JAMA Pediatrics publication.

The groundbreaking study is the first-of-its-kind in the nation. It compares teens attitudes towards pot before and after legalization. In some cases where pot is now legal, as is the case in California, young kids were significantly less aware of the potential harmful effects of pot and many were more likely to smoke.

“Just even passing a law was sending a message that pot was not harmful and that could change adolescence attitudes around pot,” said Dr. Cedra.

Over 250,000 students in 8th, 10th and 12th grade were surveyed in 45 states. Their views on marijuana were compared to students of the same age in Washington and Colorado, where pot was legalized in both states in 2012.

What they found is in Washington state, there was up to a 14 percent drop for 8th graders and a 16 percent drop for 10th graders in negatives views on pot. There was also a two and four percent increase, respectively, in pot use. The study suggests that’s significantly higher when compared with students in states where marijuana is not legal.

Some of that can be attributed to shifts in social norms regarding marijuana use. Also, legalization may have increased availability, increasing adolescent access to marijuana indirectly through third-party purchases, the report explained. Finally, legalization could have decreased the price of marijuana on the black market,

“That seems like a particular concern when you are seeing adolescences increase use following legalization,” said Dr. Cedra.

What surprised researchers was that was very change for students in Colorado, possibly due to circumstances unique to the state. Colorado had very developed medical marijuana dispensary systems before the drug became legal. They also had substantial advertising, which youth were exposed to. Finally, Colorado also had lower rates of, “perceived harmfulness and higher rates of use,” compared to other places.

For many parents, the potential use of pot by teens is of growing concern.

“They feel that the government said it’s ok enough for it to be legal, that (young kids) feel that it’s ok to use it, like alcohol,” said parent Leandrew Marchsall, who lives in West Sacramento.

“I think it will be a big problem with kids over 16 and it might be a problem with younger kids who might be in the car with kids who have their driving license,” said Lisa Emigh, who live in Natomas.

Dr. Cedra says, though the data is preliminary and just based on two states, California can learn a lot.

Their study finds teens’ early use of marijuana can lead to addiction, which puts them at a greater risk for developing mental health problems like psychosis or depression, and greater levels of social and economic problems.

“We know that early initiation of marijuana on adolescences is associated with a greater risk with becoming dependent on marijuana, and using marijuana on a regular basis over many years,” she said.

Cedra says the state should be ready to investment in prevention and treatment.

“If there is an increase in use, then we also need to be investing in public health and prevention programs to prevent that early initiation of use,” explained Cedra. “The findings in Washington do suggest that as states consider legalizing recreational use of marijuana, they also should also consider investing a lot of dollars in substance abuse and prevention programs, particularly for adolescence.”