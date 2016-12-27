WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions
Woman Shot While Driving In Sacramento Dies

December 27, 2016 3:40 PM
Filed Under: drive-by shooting, Sacramento, shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman who was shot while driving a vehicle in a Sacramento neighborhood on Friday has died.

Shafiyyah Sade Roberts, 24, of Yuba City, was pronounced dead by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on Monday.

Police investigators say evidence shows Roberts was driving in the 1200 block of Isabel Street just before 3 p.m. when her vehicle was struck by gunfire, veered to the south side of the road where it hit a metal pole then drifted to the north side of the road before stopping on a sidewalk.

Paramedics responded to the scene and transported Roberts to the hospital. She was pronounced dead on Monday, according to a statement from the Sacramento Police Department.

Along with the gunman, police are looking for two people — an adult male and an adult female — who were riding in the vehicle with Roberts when it was hit. They have not been named as suspects.

“We’re asking that anybody in the community that may have seen something, heard something, please call Sacramento Police Department,” said Sgt. Bryce Heinlein, a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

