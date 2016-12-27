Woman Found Fatally Shot In Modesto

December 27, 2016 1:31 PM
Filed Under: Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot late Monday night.

The scene was near California Avenue and Carpenter Road. Heather Graves with the Modesto Police Department says dispatchers got a call around 10 p.m. about a person down in that area.

Officers soon got to the scene and found that a woman had been shot.

She was transported to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Few other details, including the identity of the woman and what led up to her being shot, have been released at this point.

