2 Juveniles Arrested For Breaking Window, Ransacking Patterson Classroom

PATTERSON (CBS13) – Two minors are under arrest after allegedly breaking into a middle school in Patterson.
People living near Creekside Middle School called deputies late Tuesday night after reportedly seeing three minors breaking windows at the school on American Eagle Avenue. The juveniles were reportedly shooting a pellet gun at classroom windows to break them.
When deputies arrived, three minors were found running away. Two of them were caught, while the other one is still on the run.
Deputies found that a window had been broken and a classroom was ransacked.
The two juveniles who were caught have been arrested and booked into juvenile hall. Police say they are working to identify the third suspect who managed to get away.