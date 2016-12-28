Comedian Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Backlash

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Comedian Steve Martin’s tribute to Carrie Fisher seems to have struck a nerve.
He posted the following on Twitter shortly after hearing about her death.
When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well.
He faced a backlash from people who felt it was sexist. Others have come to his defense, pointing out the joke that was being made wouldn’t have offended Fisher. Still, others also defended him with remarks that seemed to prove the backlash right. And then there were those who really didn’t seem to mind someone put their own spin on sincere condolences that expressed their emotions.
But in the end, the Tweet was deleted.
Martin’s tribute was far from alone. There are many others that didn’t seem to garner a backlash either.