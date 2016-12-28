Crews Working To Contain, Clean Up Diesel Spill Into Dry Creek

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Environmental crews are woking to contain a diesel fuel spill into Dry Creek.
Union Pacific Railroad says they received reports Tuesday afternoon of a diesel fuel release off of their property next to J.R. Davis Yard. Environmental teams with Union Pacific and the Roseville Fire Department responded.
An absorption boom is being used on the affected waterways, Union Pacific says. A containment boom is working at the source of the spill.
Union Pacific says county health officials will be informing communities downstream of any possible risks.
Crews are investigating what caused the spill.