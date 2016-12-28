YEAR IN REVIEW: CBS13's Most Read | Sports 1140 KHTK's Most Read | CBS13's Most-Viewed Videos

One More Win; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 12/27

December 28, 2016 1:19 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Jackson, Charles Davis, Oakland Raiders, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings

Hour 1 

Grant and Doug jump on air discussing the comeback win by the Sacramento Kings over the 76ers as well as their outlook heading into Portland to try and win 5 in a row. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie heard only on Sports 1140 KHTK.

Hour 2

In hour two of the show, NFL analyst Charles Davis joined the show and spoke about the latest news in Buffalo, who he thinks is the leading MVP candidate at the moment and which open job he feels is the most superior in the NFL at the moment. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Hour 3

In hour three the fellas discuss who are the leading NFL teams to dethrone the league leading Cowboys and Patriots, plus if their is an issue with the human error aspect in major league sports. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

 

 

Hour 4

Hour 4 begins with The Nation with Lincoln Kennedy, where Linc gives the latest around the Derek Carr injury as well as how they will prepare for the playoffs with out their star QB. Plus, legendary rapper Yukmouth of The Luniz jumps on to talk about the Oakland Raiders and his latest album. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

