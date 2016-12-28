One More Win; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 12/27 The Kings have won 4 in a row after the win vs the 76ers, hear Doug and Grant discuss the team heading into Portland, as well them evaluate the leading NFL MVP candidates. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie; Legendary artist Yukmouth of The LunizThe legendary rapper Yukmouth of The Luniz joined the show to discuss his new album "JJBasedOnAVillStory". Hear Doug and Yuk speak about his love for the Golden State Warriors, his thoughts on the state of hip hop right now and when you can pick up the latest project, all that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie, heard only on Sports 1140 KHTK.