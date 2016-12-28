WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions
Roseville Business Owner Accused Of Credit Card Fraud Scheme

December 28, 2016 11:22 AM
Filed Under: roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The owner of a Roseville marketing and consulting business is facing charges she defrauded the clients of her clients.

Roseville police say they’ve been investigating 41-year-old Heather Lynn Lemere, owner and marketing director of Salon Success Strategies, since late September when they got a tip that she was allegedly making fraudulent credit card charges.

Investigators believe Lemere accessed the customer databases of some of her clients, obtaining some credit card information. Lemere is then alleged to have started charging those credit cards in increasing amounts every month – from $89 at first, then $229 as of recently.

Police say that some of the victims challenged the charges and were dropped from the scheme. None of the alleged victims detectives have talked to so far had direct dealings with Lemere or Salon Success Strategies.

Back on Dec. 21, Roseville police detectives served a search warrant to Salon Success Strategies along Blue Oaks Boulevard and Lemere’s Lincoln home. Lemere was arrested and booked at Placer County Jail and is being held without bail.

She is facing charges of grand theft and identity theft involving 10 or more victims.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of Lemere is asked to contact detectives at jaguirre@roseville.ca.us.

