Roseville Woman Accused Of International Credit Card Fraud Scheme

December 28, 2016 11:59 PM
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A Roseville woman is accused of stealing at least $100,000 from unsuspecting victims from victims stretching from California to Australia.

Investigators say the marketing specialist used her job to steal credit card information from various spas and salons.

Police say marketing specialist Heather Lynn Lemere, 41, was stealing countless client accounts and credit card numbers.

A neighboring business owner who doesn’t want to be identified says once he heard what police are alleging, it all made sense.

Investigators say Lemere made charges on the card in increments from 489 to $200 a month on numerous cards since 2014.

“They appear to have been fixed charges, that were put on these people’s accounts every month,” said Roseville police spokeswoman Dee Dee Gunther. “These people didn’t know her, didn’t do business with her. If they didn’t say anything the charges would continue and increase over time.”

 

