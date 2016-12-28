YEAR IN REVIEW: CBS13's Most Read | Sports 1140 KHTK's Most Read | CBS13's Most-Viewed Videos

Searching for another win; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 12/28

December 28, 2016 6:30 PM
Filed Under: Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot, NFL MVP, Oakland Raiders, Portland Trailblazers, Sacramento Kings

Hour 1 

Listen as Doug and Grant discuss their options on who the best NFL MVP candidate is in their mind. Hear listeners chime in and give their picks for the MVP and why their should be a rookie who wins it. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

 

 

Hour 2

 The Kings play in Portland tonight looking for their fifth win in a row, hear the fellas break down what it will take for the team to win against the Trailblazers and what a fifth win in a row would mean for the team moving forward. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie heard daily 3-7 PM only on Sports 1140 KHTK.

