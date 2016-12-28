Stockton Pastor Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Girl, 12

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The pastor of a Stockton church has been arrested on charges he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl, police say.
Stockton police say 51-year-old Oscar Rodriguez was arrested back on Dec. 23 on multiple felony charges for the alleged assault. Few other details about the investigation into Rodriguez have been released, but police do confirm he’s a pastor at a local church.
Detectives believe there are more alleged victims of Rodriguez and are continuing to investigate.
Rodriguez was booked at San Joaquin County Jail and is being held on $3,850,000 bail.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call detectives at (209) 937-8377.