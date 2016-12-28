Two Moderate Earthquakes Strike Near California-Nevada Border

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A moderate earthquake has struck in Nevada, sending shakes all the way to Sacramento.
Two earthquakes were reported within minutes of each other at the California-Nevada border near Hawthorne, Nevada.
The USGS reports the first quake was a magnitude-5.8 that hit at 12:18 a.m. on Wednesday. The second quake came four minutes later, measuring at a magnitude of 5.7.
The impact of the earthquakes were felt in Sacramento.
well i felt it in arnold calif shock the house and woke up me and my uncle up
Felt all three here in Stockton
Felt both in Fresno, CA.