Two Moderate Earthquakes Strike Near California-Nevada Border

December 28, 2016 12:46 AM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A moderate earthquake has struck in Nevada, sending shakes all the way to Sacramento.

Two earthquakes were reported within minutes of each other at the California-Nevada border near Hawthorne, Nevada.

The USGS reports the first quake was a magnitude-5.8 that hit at 12:18 a.m. on Wednesday. The second quake came four minutes later, measuring at a magnitude of 5.7.

The impact of the earthquakes were felt in Sacramento.

  1. James Hartsf says:
    December 28, 2016 at 12:53 am

    well i felt it in arnold calif shock the house and woke up me and my uncle up

  2. Maiya Lee says:
    December 28, 2016 at 12:54 am

    Felt all three here in Stockton

  3. Alan Baltes says:
    December 28, 2016 at 12:54 am

    Felt both in Fresno, CA.

