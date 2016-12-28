HOUR 1:

Damien, Jason, and Kayte are back together for another day of sports talk. They talk Serena Williams, Kevin Durant, and Russel Westbrook for the Morning Brew before conversation involving changes in the MLB Hall of Fame voting. Finally, some discussion on the use of P.E.Ds in baseball and their effects.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 2;

Damien, Jason, and Kayte talk the Kardashian effect on professional athletes and Derek Carr’s injury before 4 Down Territory featuring the Dallas Cowboys, Mike Tomlin, the Chicago Bears, and Rex Ryan. Sacramento Kings analyst Jerry Reynolds joins Damien, Kayte, and Jason on The Drive to talk about all the latest around the Kings including their win streak, DeMarcus Cousins, and a preview of tonight’s game in Portland.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Jerry Reynolds interview here:

HOUR 3:

Radio voice of the Oakland Raiders, Greg Papa, joins The Drive to talk about Derek Carr’s injury and what’s next for the Raiders moving forward. Following the interview, Damien, Jason, and Kayte talk about the outlook for the Raiders and their chances in the playoffs without Carr. Finally, some Kings talk to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Greg Papa interview here: