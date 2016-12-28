YEAR IN REVIEW: CBS13's Most Read | Sports 1140 KHTK's Most Read | CBS13's Most-Viewed Videos

Uphill Battles; The Drive – 12/28/16

December 28, 2016 9:09 AM
Filed Under: Barry Bonds, DeMarcus Cousins, Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders, Portland Trail Blazers, Russell Westbrook, Sacramento Kings, Samsung

HOUR 1:

Credit: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Credit: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Damien, Jason, and Kayte are back together for another day of sports talk. They talk Serena Williams, Kevin Durant, and Russel Westbrook for the Morning Brew before conversation involving changes in the MLB Hall of Fame voting. Finally, some discussion on the use of P.E.Ds in baseball and their effects.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2;

Sacramento Kings v Golden State WarriorsDamien, Jason, and Kayte talk the Kardashian effect on professional athletes and Derek Carr’s injury before 4 Down Territory featuring the Dallas Cowboys, Mike Tomlin, the Chicago Bears, and Rex Ryan. Sacramento Kings analyst Jerry Reynolds joins Damien, Kayte, and Jason on The Drive to talk about all the latest around the Kings including their win streak, DeMarcus Cousins, and a preview of tonight’s game in Portland.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Jerry Reynolds interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 24: Matt McGloin #14 of the Oakland Raiders looks to pass against the Indianapolis Colts during their NFL game at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on December 24, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Radio voice of the Oakland Raiders, Greg Papa, joins The Drive to talk about Derek Carr’s injury and what’s next for the Raiders moving forward. Following the interview, Damien, Jason, and Kayte talk about the outlook for the Raiders and their chances in the playoffs without Carr. Finally, some Kings talk to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Greg Papa interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia