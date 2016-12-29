A little bit of this, A little bit of that; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 12/29

Hour 1

The fellas jump out the shoot speaking the latest around George Karl’s book, where he now has had some things about Damian Lillard not being coach able. Plus the voice of the Oakland Raiders Greg Papa joins the show to give the latest around Raiders headquarters as they prepare for the final week of the season. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie heard only on Sports 1140 KHTK.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/hour-148.mp3

Hour 2

In hour two of the show. the head coach of The Sacramento Kings Dave Joerger joined the show and spoke about the teams four game winning streak come to an end and how he is beginning to feel the team is playing the way he envisioned. Plus Jerry Reynolds drops by and tells countless stories of he and Grant on the road with the team. That plus much more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/hour-247.mp3

Hour 3

The bowl season is upon us, including talk of the Power 5 conferences expanding to create their own playoffs, to break down all of the talk Rich Cirminiello of Campus Insiders joins the show. Hear Rich give his favorite in the final four , who he thinks will win the Rose Bowl and why he feels Alabama has close to a dozen of 1st round picks playing on the team.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/hour-339.mp3

Hour 4

In hour four Doug and Grant take numerous calls about who and what the Kings need to change to make a playoff push. Plus John Schumann of NBA TV joins the show to discuss all the happenings around the league.