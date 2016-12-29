Boy, 13, Rescued After Falling Through Thin Ice At Tahoe Area Lake

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – A boy was rescued after falling through thin ice on Lake Baron, authorities say.
The incident happened Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lake Valley Fire Protection District, the 13-year-old was out on Lake Baron at Tahoe Paradise Park with his bicycle when he hit a patch of thinning ice.
Both the boy and his bicycle fell through. He began shouting for help and bystanders quickly called 911.
A visitor to the area from Oakland, identified as Ian Whitmarsh, decided to venture out onto the ice to rescue the boy. Whitmarsh was soon crawling on the ice and helping rescue the boy.
“We were very fortunate today; this situation could have easily been tragic,” said fire marshal Brad Zlendick in a release.
The 13-year-old was pulled from the freezing water suffering from severe hypothermia. He was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital.
Authorities would like to remind people that there is no safe ice in the Tahoe Basin.