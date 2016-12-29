Brothers Charged With Murder In Target Stabbing Over Music

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) – Two brothers suspected of fatally stabbing a father in front of his 4-year-old son at a Target store in the San Francisco Bay Area have been charged with murder.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2hxHzTu) that 22-year-old Frankie Archuleta and 25-year-old Jesse Archuleta were charged at an Oakland courthouse.
Both men are from Hayward, California where the stabbing took place on Christmas Eve.
Tyrone Griffin, 36, was in the toy aisle when he asked the two men to turn down loud music that had inappropriate language for children, the newspaper reported.
An altercation broke out and Griffin was stabbed three times in the chest and once in the arm.
