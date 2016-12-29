Citrus Heights Development Would Remove Last Piece Of Open Space In City

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – People in Citrus Heights are torn over a new housing development planned for the city. In fact, when you look at a map of Citrus Heights, there’s not much green space left. But one development company plans to use more than half of the space and build more than 200 new homes.

“I’ve been here for 38 years and I’ve seen it just triple and quadruple,” said long-time resident Yvonne Felix. “Not 261 houses in this business area? No!”

Last month, the city of Citrus Heights received an application for a General Plan Amendment, Rezone, Tentative Subdivision Map, Design Review Permit, and Tree Permit for the development on the Sunrise Golf Course site. Watt Communities, the development company, plans to build 261 housing units on the 55-acre Arcadia Drive lot. That includes 76 Conventional Single Family homes, 72 “cluster units,” and 113 “alley loaded units.”

“It’s a traffic nightmare to get anywhere,” Felix said.

Felix with more homes in the area, she thinks traffic will only get worse.

According to the city’s website, the project includes 20-acres of open space with multi-use trails and park facilities. But in the process the long-standing Sunrise golf course, driving range and disc golf Golf would all go away.

“Personally, I’m going to be bummed,” said Patrick McCarthy. “There’s not a lot of green space left, especially places dedicated to golf and disc golf and stuff like that.”

Over at Stick’s Bar and Grill, owner Jordan Kergan said possible development of the property puts his livelihood in jeopardy.

“We’re all sitting back kind of playing the waiting game now,” he told CBS 13.

He quit his job last year, bought the bar and put every resource he had into making the business work for his family.

“They’re my future and that’s why I went into business for myself and so now I’m sitting back just anxious nervous, not knowing what the future holds,” Kergan said.

“It’s fine there’s more houses, it doesn’t really matter,” said Trey Garrett, when asked about whether or not housing belonged in the neighborhood. “I mean, I don’t see what the big deal is.”

From his perspective, it’s a plus and a good way to reel in the customers.

“I work at Marshall’s, so obviously it would be better if there’s houses there because we’re going to get more business,” Garrett said.

Orangevale resident Jeri Russell told CBS 13 the plans should depend on the price.

“There’s housing around here but a lot of it’s not affordable,” she said.

Watt Communities was unable to comment on the project but according to a city planner, hearings on the project are not expected until 2018.