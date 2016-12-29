YEAR IN REVIEW: CBS13's Most Read | Sports 1140 KHTK's Most Read | CBS13's Most-Viewed Videos

Disruptive Couple Arrested On Delta Flight To California

December 29, 2016 6:35 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man and woman said to be causing a disturbance on a Delta Air Lines flight forced to the pilot to return to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport where the two were arrested and removed from the plane.

An airport spokesman says the flight to Los Angeles took off at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, but returned to the Twin Cities airport at 7:35 p.m.

Authorities say the couple refused to follow flight crew instructions and became disruptive. Video taken on the plane shows the man attacking another passenger as officers try to remove him from the plane. The woman cursed as officers escorted her off the flight.

The plane eventually continued to LA.

