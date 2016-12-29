YEAR IN REVIEW: CBS13's Most Read | Sports 1140 KHTK's Most Read | CBS13's Most-Viewed Videos

He Who Shall Not Be Named; The Drive – 12/29/16

December 29, 2016 9:12 AM
Filed Under: George Karl, Jim Rome, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Samsung, UFC

HOUR 1:

The Lo-Down’s Damien Barling and Jason Ross have taken over the Lo-Down for the next two days. They talk Kevin Durant, LeBron James’ comments on the NBA’s Last Two Minute reports, and the Sacrament Kings loss to the Trail Blazers last night. They also talk college football bowl games, George Karl’s book, and some changes to the UFC broadcast team.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

PORTLAND, OR - DECEMBER 28: C.J. McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers goes to the basket during the game against the Sacramento Kings on December 28, 2016 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)

Damien & Jason talk about recent buzzer beaters in both the NBA and college basketball before 4 Down Territory featuring Doug Martin, NFL Christmas gifts, Rex Ryan, and Tom Coughlin’s interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then, the duo break down the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the Portland Trail Blazers last night and DeMarcus Cousins’ post-game comments.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 18: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders throws from the pocket during his team\'s game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 18, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Former Oakland Raider Lincoln Kennedy joins Damien & Jason to preview Raiders vs Broncos this weekend and share his thoughts on the loss of Derek Carr to injury. Then, Damien & Jason discuss the quarterback situation with the Buffalo Bills following the firing of Rex Ryan. Finally, the show wraps up with a mix of Kings talk and college football.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Lincoln Kennedy interview here:

