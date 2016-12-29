HOUR 1:
The Lo-Down’s Damien Barling and Jason Ross have taken over the Lo-Down for the next two days. They talk Kevin Durant, LeBron James’ comments on the NBA’s Last Two Minute reports, and the Sacrament Kings loss to the Trail Blazers last night. They also talk college football bowl games, George Karl’s book, and some changes to the UFC broadcast team.
HOUR 2:
Damien & Jason talk about recent buzzer beaters in both the NBA and college basketball before 4 Down Territory featuring Doug Martin, NFL Christmas gifts, Rex Ryan, and Tom Coughlin’s interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then, the duo break down the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the Portland Trail Blazers last night and DeMarcus Cousins’ post-game comments.
HOUR 3:
Former Oakland Raider Lincoln Kennedy joins Damien & Jason to preview Raiders vs Broncos this weekend and share his thoughts on the loss of Derek Carr to injury. Then, Damien & Jason discuss the quarterback situation with the Buffalo Bills following the firing of Rex Ryan. Finally, the show wraps up with a mix of Kings talk and college football.
