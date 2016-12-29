YEAR IN REVIEW: CBS13's Most Read | Sports 1140 KHTK's Most Read | CBS13's Most-Viewed Videos

‘It’s Broke’: Derek Carr Mic’d Up During Fateful Injury

December 29, 2016 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders

The Oakland Raiders suffered a huge setback to their best season in more than a decade when Derek Carr went down with a broken fibula in Sunday’s game against the Colts.

As seen on TV, Carr immediately knew something was wrong and didn’t get up after getting sacked. He could be seen mouthing something that many fans interpreted as him saying “it’s broke.”

Apparently, Carr was mic’d up during the game. You can clearly hear exactly what he says:

LISTEN: Derek Carr says “it’s broke” after being sacked

As also displayed in the video, Carr remains calmer than probably anyone else who just had his leg broken.

Carr underwent surgery on Tuesday. His expected recovery time would put him out until after the Super Bowl, so the Raiders would be without Carr even if they make it that far.

Matt McGloin, Carr’s backup, will be the Raiders’ starter for the season finale and for whoever the Raiders face in the playoffs.

