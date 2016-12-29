Roseville Man, 33, Accused Of Luring Underage Girl Through Snapchat

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A 33-year-old Roseville man is under arrest after he allegedly used Snapchat to lure a teenage girl to his home to have sex with her.
Roseville police say Christopher Dean Martin used the social media app to strike up a friendship with an underage girl.
The man told the girl he was 18. Police say eventually he persuaded the girl to meet in person, and the two had sex.
Martin was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 16, as well as possessing marijuana and methamphetamine for sale.
Investigators believe Martin may have tried to lure other young girls around the Sacramento area. Anyone who suspects their child may have been a victim is asked to contact detectives at kquartarolo@roseville.ca.us.
Martin is currently being held in the Placer County Jail on $110,000 bail.